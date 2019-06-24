Kenya: Identical Twins, 'Sister' Ready to Resume School as Families Reconcile

Parents of the identical twins from Kakamega County and those of Mevis Imbayi on Saturday said they had resolved to respect the wishes of their daughters, who have requested to be allowed to live together despite the outcome of a recent DNA test.

The girls sought protection from police on Thursday night after Ms Angelina Omina Omulama, Mevis mother, was involved in a nasty disagreement with Mr Shem Abuti, the grandfather of Sharon Matius and Melon Lutenyo as the families were on their way to meet Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The girls were offered accommodation at the Child Protection Unit at the Kakamega Police Station after Sharon and Melon reported the incident.

Mevis father, Mr Wilson Lutah Maruti on Saturday told the Sunday Nation that the differences that had rocked the families had been resolved.

"At the moment, we are finalising preparations to ensure the girls report back to school. We have no problems and the two families have agreed to support the girls and respect their wishes to live together," said Mr Maruti.

DISAGREEMENT

He said the girls will on Sunday attend a church service together for prayers before reporting back to school.

"We have put behind us the issues that triggered the disagreements and our immediate focus is to ensure the girls are back in school," said Mr Maruti.

Currently, Melon and Sharon are Form Four candidates at Kongoni Secondary School and Shikoti Girls High School respectively, in Kakamega County.

But their parents said the girls had decided not to sit KCSE exam this year because of the disruptions they had gone through while waiting for the DNA results.

On the other hand, Mevis is a student at Kimsong Girls High School in Trans-Nzoia County.

Mr Abuti had on Thursday accused Ms Omulama of scheming to separate the girls against their wishes, sparking off a disagreement.

CONFRONTATION

During the confrontation, Ms Omulama boarded a boda boda motorcycle with her daughter and left for undisclosed place. But police officers managed to trace them after a search.

Trouble erupted after Abuti reportedly confronted Ms Omulama, engaging her in an altercation that nearly ended in a fight.

Sharon, Melon and Mevis had arrived from Nairobi accompanied by Ms Omulama and were on their way to meet governor Oparanya at the Kakamega County headquarters when the feud erupted.

Mr Abuti accused Ms Omulama of starting the trouble by attempting to flee with her daughter who had requested to continue living with the family of Sharon and Melon at their rural village in Likuyani Sub-County.

But Mr Maruti, the father of Mevis, said the families had agreed to forget the misunderstanding and move on with their lives.

"What is important to us at the moment is to support our daughters to settle back in school and continue living together," said Mr Maruti.