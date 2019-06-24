Kenya: How the World Music Day Went Down in Nairobi

This year's celebration of the Fête de la Musique - translated as the World Music Day - was held at the Alliance Francaise gardens on a chilly Friday evening.

The main acts of the evening included three performances and the headline act of Gato Preto.

The concert kicked off with performances by upcoming musicians and students of the French College.

Rocking the stage first was Simply Blacque band led by the songstress DyaLi Ogoti with their music a blend of Afrocentric influences from East, West and South Africa.

Next on stage was MamaKaffe a French-Ivorian singer reggae artiste who mixes different sounds of Jamaican dancehall and hip hop in her tracks.

Then up stepped the Bomas of Kenya musicians and dancers who thrilled the crowd with their energetic performance in Giriama, Luhya, Embu and Borana.

DJ Coco Em, Labdi, and Ndululu gave a special performance blending electronic music with an Orutu and vocals.

They describe themselves as an afrofuturistic live act Gato Preto, Portuguese for "Black Cat".

The group is made up of the Femcee Gata Misteriosa, DJ-cum-Producer Lee Bass and they are accompanied by the Senegalese djembé master, Moussa Diallo.

The group's performance was combination of electronic beats and powerful live percussion.