Kenya: Murkomen Mourns Friend Who Was Abducted and Later Found Dead

Elegeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is mourning the death of a close friend who was found dead on Saturday after he was reported missing on Friday.

Benson Kiptire, until his death, was the County liaison officer attached to the office of Elegeyo Marakwet senator.

"I am shattered. I am in so much pain. My friend & brother Hon.Pastor.Benson Kiptire former MCA Kapyego has been murdered. Benson was my County Office Liaison officer. I am still in utter shock. Please pray for his wife, children and ailing mother. Pray for us all!" tweeted Murkomen.

ABDUCTED

The senator also expressed concern over the raising insecurity in Eldoret town.

According to reports, the body of the deceased was found in Kamatira forest in West Pokot County with head injuries just a day after he was reported missing.

Reports also indicate that he had allegedly been abducted from his business premises in Eldoret town by unknown people who bundled him into a waiting vehicle.