Nigeria: Insecurity - 96 Killed, Two Kidnapped in Attacks Across Nigeria Last Week

At least 96 people were killed in the past week in different states across Nigeria. Two other people were kidnapped.

Majority of the victims were civilians but casualty included soldiers and officials of other security agencies.

The attacks occur amidst the rampant insecurity across several states.

A daily tabulation of the attacks last week showed that a large number of the attacks that led to deaths occurred on Sunday.

Sunday

A soldier and two personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed by suspected members of an oil bunkering syndicate in Gio community, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The security officials were guarding an oil pipeline in the area when they were shot by the bandits.

Aminu Iliyasu, the spokesperson of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, confirmed the killings.

"The suspected militants attacked troops of 29 Battalion, 6 Division, with personnel of NSCDC in the early hours of Sunday. The team, which was guarding Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Trans National Pipelines (TNP) in Gio community prevented the militants from vandalising 24 and 28 of the TNP."

"Unfortunately, during the ensuing gunfire, one soldier and two personnel of NSCDC lost their lives and their weapons, one AK 47 and two G3 rifles, carted away by the assailants," he said.

Also, the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed that 30 persons lost their lives while 42 others were injured when three suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mandarari community of Konduga Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m.

An official said that about 17 persons died instantly, adding that the death toll increased to 30 on Monday as a result of lack of immediate medical attention.

At least eight persons were killed and others injured, following an attack by suspected herders on a Taraba community on Sunday night, witnesses and police confirmed.

Also, gunmen abducted a Catholic priest, Isaac Agubi, in Edo State.

Mr Agabi who is the priest in charge of Holy Name Catholic Church, Ikpeshi, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped last Sunday along Auchi-Igarra road at about 5.00 p.m. while returning to his parish.

Monday

The police in Kaduna confirmed the killing of three persons by gunmen at Unguwan Rimi village in Chawai District of Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the police command in the state, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident.

Mr Sabo said that information available to the police had it that on Monday 17 at about 2:25 p.m., the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kauri, received a distress call "that armed men entered Unguwan Rimi village in Chawai District of Kauru LGA (and) started shooting sporadically, and in the process, shot dead one Monday Yahaya (eight years old), Samson David (17 years old), and Ashimile Danladi (nine years old) respectively."

Also, four people including a soldier were confirmed dead following a fresh attack in Riyom Council Area of Plateau state by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The attack on the remote Kagboro community took place around 12 p.m. on Monday and lasted for several hours, which accounted for the high level of destruction in the community.

At least, 28 soldiers were reportedly killed while insurgents ransacked a military base in Gajiram, Nganzai local government area of Borno state

TheCable reported that at 9 p.m. on Monday, a reinforcement team from Monguno, still in Borno, was sent to evacuate the remains of the soldiers.

Tuesday

The son of the immediate past Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, was kidnapped in Oyo State.

Dayo Adewole was abducted on his farm in Iroko, near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State at about 6 p.m.

He was taken to an unknown destination but was rescued later on Wednesday.

Also, a lecturer at the Rivers State University, Emmanuel Amadi, was murdered by a group of gunmen.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the incident, which happened around 8 p.m. in Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Again, suspected armed bandits on Tuesday stormed Fachawa community in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, killing a vigilante in the process.

Salisu Usman, the son of the deceased, told PREMIUM TIMES the suspected bandits came around 11 p.m. on motorcycles, ransacked their house "and found that their target was not around".

He narrated how the crime was committed.

"The three bandits asked me about my father. I told them he went out, they grabbed my phone and scrolled down for his name and called him. They told him to come back home quickly.

"When he came, they started interrogating him about previous arrests of some people in the area.

"They asked him whether he can secure their release from police. He said he didn't know anything about them, but they insisted he was the one who 'championed' the arrest.

"They asked him to deliver his final message to me because they are going to kill him. They subsequently shot him dead and went away," he said.

Thursday

The Emir of Tsafe, Muhammad Bawa, said gunmen killed 18 persons in some communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State

The emir said this on Friday while receiving the House of Representatives member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Kabir Mai-Palace, in Gusau.

He said the attackers invaded Bamamu, Danmale and Sako communities, Thursday evening and killed 18 persons, adding that they came with over 50 motorcycles shot sporadically on the air.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commiserated with Zamfara residents over the latest killing in the state.