Nigeria: Another Building Collapses in Lagos

A building has collapsed in the densely populated Oshodi area of Lagos.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at 35, Adesanya Street, Mafoluku.

Owolabi Odufuwa, a witness who passed through the area Sunday afternoon, told PREMIUM TIMES he saw seven people removed from the pile of rubble.

They have been taken to the hospital, the witness said.

Lagos State first responders have arrived at the neighbourhood to cordon off the scene in the aftermath, witnesses said.

A spokesperson for the police in Lagos did not immediately answer or return calls seeking comments.

Buildings around Lagos have long been identified as prone to disasters, especially because many were constructed without due permission from the town planning office.

At least 10 building collapses have been recorded in the state in the last 12 months, including one that killed about 20 people, including schoolchildren, in Lagos Island in March.