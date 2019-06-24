Nigeria: Lawan's Aide On New Media Resigns

Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has resigned his appointment.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, made this known today in Abuja.

The resignation, according to the statement, is contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President.

In the letter, Onemola thanked Lawan for the offer to continue to serve and promote the work of the 9th Senate, "which I'm sure is borne out your patriotic desire to serve the Nigerian people."

"However, at this time, given my antecedents and the controversy this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment.

"It is my hope that whoever does fill this role will build upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public", Onemola added.

The Senate President, according to the statement, added that he has since approved the resignation and wished Onemola all the best in his future endeavours.

Onemola was one of four aides of former Senate President Bukola Saraki that Lawan retained.

The Senate President had on Thursday reversed the appointment of Festus Adedayo as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity following public outcry, especially from members of APC.

Adedayo, a columnist, is seen as being anti-APC government in his writings. He was said to have been recommended to Lawan for the position.