24 June 2019

South Africa: Sho Madjozi Becomes First Female South African to Win BET Award

Photo: Sho Madjozi/Instagram
Sho Madjozi.
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The popular singer keeps making South Africa proud.

Sho Madjozi has made history as the first female South African artist to win a BET.

She has walked away with the Best New International Act at the prestigious 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

The fast-rising singer managed to beat the likes of Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Headie One and Octavian from the UK, and France's Jokair and Nesly.

Fans celebrated Madjozi's win;
@BET_Africa - AFRICA STAND UP! @ShoMadjozi brings home the awards for Best New International Act!!!  #BETAwards #AfricaTakeOver

@TwarisaniR - Sho Madjozi is losing her mind at the #BETAwards2019 represent girl 😭😭✌✌THE TSONGA village girl from LIMPOPO

@lasizwe - SHO MAJOZI, Just did that!!!! Congratulations @ShoMadjozi on your BET Award! #BETAwards19 Rt in appreciation for the Superstar that is Sho Majozi!! #iyaa!!!

@DrMusaMthombeni - Congrats @ShoMadjozi !!!! A BET WINNER!!!!

@SosoCPT -  #BETAwards  She brought it home!!! Sho Madjozi flying the SA flag very high 🇿🇦 🥰❤🎉🍾🥳 I'm so proud of her 💃🏾💃🏾

Here is the complete list of winners.

Album of the Year

  • Travis Scott, "Astroworld"
  • Meek Mill, "Championships"
  • Ella Mai, "Ella Mai"
  • The Carters, "Everything Is Love"
  • Cardi B, "Invasion Of Privacy"

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Ella Mai
  • H.E.R.
  • Solange
  • Sza
  • Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

  • Anderson .Paak
  • Bruno Mars
  • Childish Gambino
  • Chris Brown
  • John Legend
  • Khalid

Best Group

  • Chloe X Halle
  • City Girls
  • Lil Baby & Gunna
  • Migos
  • The Carters

Best Collaboration

  • 21 Savage Ft. J. Cole "A Lot"
  • Cardi B & Bruno Mars "Please Me"
  • Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
  • H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller "Could've Been"
  • Travis Scott Ft. Drake "Sicko Mode"
  • Tyga Ft. Offset "Taste"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

  • 21 Savage
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Meek Mill
  • Nipsey Hussle
  • Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Kash Doll
  • Lizzo
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Remy Ma

Video Of The Year

  • 21 Savage "A Lot Ft. J. Cole"
  • Cardi B "Money"
  • Cardi B & Bruno Mars "Please Me"
  • Childish Gambino "This Is America"
  • Drake "Nice For What"
  • The Carters "Apes**T"

Video Director of the Year

  • Benny Boom
  • Colin Tilley
  • Dave Meyers
  • Hype Williams
  • Karena Evans

Best New Artist

  • Blueface
  • City Girls
  • Juice Wrld
  • Lil Baby
  • Queen Naija

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

  • Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell "All Of My Life"
  • Fred Hammond "Tell Me Where It Hurts"
  • Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"
  • Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen "Blessing Me Again"
    Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin "Never Alone"

Best International Act

  • AKA (South Africa)
  • Aya Nakamura (France)
  • Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  • Dave (Uk)
  • Dosseh (France)
  • Giggs (Uk)
  • Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act

  • Headie One (Uk)
  • Jokair (France)
  • Nesly (France)
  • Octavian (Uk)
  • Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
  • Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

  • Issa Rae
  • Regina Hall
  • Regina King
  • Taraji P. Henson
  • Tiffany Haddish
  • Viola Davis

Best Actor

  • Anthony Anderson
  • Chadwick Boseman
  • Denzel Washington
  • Mahershala Ali
  • Michael B. Jordan
  • Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

  • Caleb Mclaughlin
  • Lyric Ross
  • Marsai Martin
  • Michael Rainey Jr.
  • Miles Brown

Best Movie

  • Blackkklansman
  • Creed 2
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
  • The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

  • Allyson Felix
  • Candace Parker
  • Naomi Osaka
  • Serena Williams
  • Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

  • Kevin Durant
  • Lebron James
  • Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Stephen Curry
  • Tiger Woods

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

  • Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
  • Childish Gambino "This Is America"
  • Drake "In My Feelings"
  • Ella Mai "Trip"
  • J. Cole "Middle Child"
  • Travis Scott Ft. Drake "Sicko Mode"

BET Her Award

  • Alicia Keys "Raise A Man"
  • Ciara "Level Up"
  • H.E.R. "Hard Place"
  • Janelle Monáe "Pynk"
  • Queen Naija "Mama's Hand"
  • Teyana Taylor "Rose In Harlem"

