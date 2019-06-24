South Africa: Sho Madjozi Becomes First Female South African to Win BET Award

Cape Town — The popular singer keeps making South Africa proud.
Sho Madjozi has made history as the first female South African artist to win a BET.
She has walked away with the Best New International Act at the prestigious 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles.
The fast-rising singer managed to beat the likes of Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Headie One and Octavian from the UK, and France's Jokair and Nesly.
Fans celebrated Madjozi's win;
@BET_Africa - AFRICA STAND UP! @ShoMadjozi brings home the awards for Best New International Act!!! #BETAwards #AfricaTakeOver
@TwarisaniR - Sho Madjozi is losing her mind at the #BETAwards2019 represent girl 😭😭✌✌THE TSONGA village girl from LIMPOPO
@lasizwe - SHO MAJOZI, Just did that!!!! Congratulations @ShoMadjozi on your BET Award! #BETAwards19 Rt in appreciation for the Superstar that is Sho Majozi!! #iyaa!!!
@DrMusaMthombeni - Congrats @ShoMadjozi !!!! A BET WINNER!!!!
@SosoCPT - #BETAwards She brought it home!!! Sho Madjozi flying the SA flag very high 🇿🇦 🥰❤🎉🍾🥳 I'm so proud of her 💃🏾💃🏾
Here is the complete list of winners.
