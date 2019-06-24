Nigeria: Egypt 2019 - Analysts Laud Eagles Victory, Optimistic of Team's Progress

Football analysts and fans in Osun have lauded the victory of the Super Eagles' win over Burundi at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The analysts and fans equally commended the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their efforts, during their outing at the ongoing FIFA Women's Word Cup in France, adding that the team needed to start preparing early ahead of the next edition of the competition.

Rotimi Stevens, a football analyst, said he was happy the Super Eagles won their opening match of the competition, noting that it would be a morale booster for the team to go all the way to win the tournament.

Stevens, however, commended the resilience of the Burundians too, saying that they played and fought with determination, making the victory for the Super Eagles difficult.

"I duff my hat to the Burundians, they dispelled their description as minnows.

"Just one most experienced players in their squad, Berahino, but they held the Eagles for the bet.

"My worries are their national anthem and their coach, I almost mistook the coach for a CEO of an oil company. It's not by force to wear suit," he said

Omoniyi Popoola, congratulated the Super Eagles in what he described as a hard fought victory over debutants Swallows of Burundi, commending the duo of Odion Ighalo and Ola Aina for giving the country its first victory at the tournament.

Popoola, however, consoled the Super Falcons of Nigeria, as they got battered 0-3 by Germany in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

"Nigerians are happy with the outcome of today's encounter with Burundi, however, both players and technical crew should be careful, learning and improving on daily bases.

"Nigerians will continue to pray for them and in the case of the Falcons, I guess it is back to the drawing board.

"The Falcons did their best, qualifying for the second round of the World Cup, but loss to Germany, a multiple World Cup winner, seems inevitable but our girls did well," he said.

Adeniyi Adewale, an analyst showered praises on the Super Eagles players, especially the substitutes for their brilliant performance, which led to Nigeria's victory.

"Thanks to our subtitutes that made the day for the Eagles, Ahmed Musa and Ighalo the goal scorer.

"Ordinarily, the Nigeria vs Burundi on paper will easily be a 4-0 outcome but the Burundians proved bookmakers wrong.

"Only commending the Super Eagles for a very slim victory but Burundi having the best chances of the night is not so good, I want the technical team and the players to improve more in subsequent matches." he said. (NAN)