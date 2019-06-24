Nigeria: FAAN Reopens Port Harcourt Airport After Near Mishap

Port Harcourt — The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened the Port Harcourt International Airport after last weekend's accident involving an indigenous operator.

Consequently, the facility was shut due to the skidding of the airline's Aircraft 5N BRN during a heavy downpour. FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said the aeroplane was pulled out of its obstructing position yesterday's afternoon.

"After a thorough inspection of the runway by our team of engineers, the airspace has been declared safe and open for flight operations at 1755hrs today (yesterday), she added.

A passenger on board of the affected airplane, Mr. ThankGod Okorisha, had tweeted: "It was raining heavy when we got to PortHarcourt Airport. The pilot forcefully landed, eventually left the runway and ran into the bush."He added that everyone on the airliner narrowly escaped a crash.