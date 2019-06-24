Nigeria: I Feel Better Now, Musa Assures Nigerians

Super Eagles' Vice Captain, Ahmed Musa has declared that his fully fit for Wednesday's game against Guinea after being forced to the bench in the opening match against Burundi on Saturday. Musa, who was introduced in the second half of the 1-0 defeat of Burundi, was among the players that took ill at their camp in Ismaila.

He told journalists after the game in Alexandria that he has overcome the ailment that bogged him down, adding that he ready to burst loose on Wednesday.

"Every first game in a tournament is very difficult, the most important thing is that we have the three points," Musa said. "I was eager to come in but I know that I fell ill, so the coach talked to me. As you can see Shehu too was ill. At the beginning of the game he was injured, so that's what the coach was a little bit worried about that.

"Finally, I came in and the game changed and we had the three points, that's the most important thing."Musa came off the bench in the 58th minute as replacement for former Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel.The challenge facing Rohr now is how to accommodate the trio of Musa, Samuel Chukwueze and the fit-again Samuel Kalu in the game against Guinea.