24 June 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Many Killed, 50 Houses Burnt in Taraba

Tagged:

Related Topics

Suspected Tiv militia reportedly attacked Sondi, a Jukun town in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, killed many people and burnt about 50 houses at the weekend.

It was gathered that the palace of the Chief of Chunko and a police station were razed down by the attackers in Chunko.

President, of Jukun Youth Association, Zando Hoku, told Daily Trust that seven of the attackers were also killed.

President, Tiv Cultural Association in the state, Goodman Dahida, said the attack on Chunko town was a reprisal "because the Jukun had shot a Tiv man with his family at Joita", a border town between Benue and Taraba State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba State, David Misal, confirmed the attack on Chunko by suspected militia, but said he was yet to receive a report on the attack on Sondi.

Our correspondent reports that many residents of Sondi have fled.

A survivor, Jibrin Yahaya, said the attack was very devastating and many people killed and over 50 houses razed.

Nigeria

Burna Boy Wins 2019 BET Best International Act

The popular singer-songwriter Burna Boy has been announced the winner of the Best International act category at the 2019… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.