Nigeria: Many Killed, 50 Houses Burnt in Taraba

Suspected Tiv militia reportedly attacked Sondi, a Jukun town in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, killed many people and burnt about 50 houses at the weekend.

It was gathered that the palace of the Chief of Chunko and a police station were razed down by the attackers in Chunko.

President, of Jukun Youth Association, Zando Hoku, told Daily Trust that seven of the attackers were also killed.

President, Tiv Cultural Association in the state, Goodman Dahida, said the attack on Chunko town was a reprisal "because the Jukun had shot a Tiv man with his family at Joita", a border town between Benue and Taraba State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba State, David Misal, confirmed the attack on Chunko by suspected militia, but said he was yet to receive a report on the attack on Sondi.

Our correspondent reports that many residents of Sondi have fled.

A survivor, Jibrin Yahaya, said the attack was very devastating and many people killed and over 50 houses razed.