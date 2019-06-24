Nigeria to Chair ILO Govt Group for 2019-2020

Following the International Labour Conference held at Geneva, Switzerland, Nigeria has been elected Chairman of the Government Group made up of all the regional groups of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for the year 2019 - 2020.

The Nigerian Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Ambassador Audu Kadiri, was elected during the 108th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC), held from 10-21 June, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Nigeria was Vice-Chairman of the Government Group in 2018-2019 and as a policy of the ILO, the vice-chairman automatically becomes chairman the following year.

The role of the Chairmanship of the Government Group is to put up strategic plans and coordinate all government members of the ILO during the tenure.

Brazil was also elected as vice chairman of the Government Group and Lesotho as the Chairman of the Governing Body (GB) for the year 2019-2020.

Meanwhile, Uganda is to host the 46th African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC) Governing Council Meeting in 2020.

The country accepted to host the meeting during the 45B ARLAC Governing Council Meeting for Honourable Ministers for Labour/Employment and Manpower Issues in Anglophone Africa, held Thursday, 20th June, 2019 at ILO headquarters, Geneva Switzerland.

The Director-General, National Productivity Centre (NPC), Dr. Akor Kashim, was the Nigerian leader of the delegation to the 45B ARLAC Minister's Meeting.