South Sudan: EU Gives South Sudan U.S.$54 Million for Humanitarian Aid

The European Union (EU) has given South Sudan 48.5 million euros ($54.8 million) to avert the growing humanitarian crisis.

Last week, the EU gave South Sudan one million euros ($1.13 million) to step up Ebola prevention in the country.

Despite a recent peace deal, humanitarian needs remain high in South Sudan with nearly two million people internally displaced and almost seven million in need of emergency food aid.

"The EU continues to stand by people in need in South Sudan. Let us not forget the four million South Sudanese who remain uprooted, either within their country or as refugees in the region. Our new funding will help partners save lives on the ground.

"It is therefore essential that humanitarian workers have full and safe access to do their lifesaving job. While humanitarian support is a matter of urgency, ultimately only a solid commitment to restore peace and stability can bring a long-lasting solution," said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

Part of the money will be used for provision of food and nutrition assistance to families in need, provision of basic health care in hard-to-reach areas and prevention of epidemic outbreaks in South Sudan.

The donation will also support programmes for the protection of vulnerable people, including women, children and internally displaced people; and for setting up and running accelerated education programmes for children who lost out on years of schooling in conflict-affected areas. It will enable these vulnerable groups to have a safe environment and a chance for a better future.

Since 2014, the EU has contributed more than €551 million ($623 million) in aid in South Sudan.

Humanitarian needs in South Sudan stand at unprecedented levels since 2013, the year when civil war broke out. About a third of South Sudanese were displaced from their homes, and about 2.3 million have sought refuge in neighbouring countries.