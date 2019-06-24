Tanzania: Dengue Fever Kills 4 in Tanzania, As 4,000 Diagnosed With Disease

Four people have died in Tanzania as a result of the dengue fever and more than 4,000 others have been diagnosed with the disease, the government has said.

Three people died in Dar es Salaam while one died in Dodoma, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said on Friday in Parliament as she read out the government statement on the disease.

Two of the deaths were reported last month.

The government confirmed the dengue fever outbreak on March 18, 2018 when it said 11 people had been diagnosed with the disease in Dar es Salaam.

According to Ms Mwalimu, the government has taken several measures to contain spread of the disease, and ordered free testing in all public hospitals and health centres.

The Medical Stores Department has 30,000 test kits to public health facilities, Ms Mwalimu added.