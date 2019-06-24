Tanzania: Government to Continue Expanding Arusha Military College Infrastructure

Arusha — The government has pledged to continue improving infrastructure for the Arusha based Command and Staff College (CSC) in order to increase its training capacity to local and foreign military officers.

The government said more investment to the college intended at meeting international standards to provide acceptable training to military officers from all corners of the world.

The Minister for Defense and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi made the statement in Arusha on Saturday, June 22, 2019, during the college's 33rd graduation, noting that the government was aware of the importance of trainings provided by the college.

"Trainings intended to provide military officers with high level military and civilian skills that will enable them properly lead their subordinates during military missions and better serve the community after retirement from military services," he said.

He said Tanzania will heighten its cooperation with member states of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) in order for them to bring more staffs for training as they welcome officers of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) in their respective countries for the same purpose.

"This cooperation has been there for many years, that is why some of the graduates come from six different countries. We are also engaged in students' exchange programmes, something that increase trust during the joint military missions in the region," he said.

He called on graduates from foreign countries to be the CSC ambassadors by displaying high levels of discipline in their respective countries and use the trainings to strengthen peace and build better relations with citizens.

Speaking during the event, the college's principal, Brigadier General, Ibrahim Mhona said a total of 60 trainees graduated this year with 13 of them from Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Eswatini.

"Joint training of military officers is important because of regional military operations and peacekeeping missions they jointly involved, calling for the need to speak the same language especially in fighting crosscutting issues like terrorism," he said.

For his part, the principal of the Arusha Institute of Accountancy (AIA), Dr Eliamani Sedoyeka whose college cooperates with the CSC in provision of strategic study courses said the two sides will extend their cooperation in areas of research, innovation and safe networking.