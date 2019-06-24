South Africa: Cape Winter Bites - Misery for Delft Backyard Dwellers As They Wait for Houses

analysis

A group of backyard dwellers from Eindhoven in Delft are at the centre of a story that involves the waiting list, an interdict from the City of Cape Town and a lawyer who allegedly ran off with their money -- but ultimately, all they really want to know is when they will get houses, as some have been waiting for almost 20 years.

On Tuesday 25 June 2019, a group of backyarders will head back to the Western Cape High Court to decide the next steps after they were interdicted from occupying a piece of City of Cape Town land.

In 2018, the City interdicted a group of Eindhoven residents from occupying plots owned by the council. The group, all backyarders from Eindhoven, which forms part of Ward 20 in Delft, were interdicted from occupying city-owned land after a rumour which spread in the community that houses would be built on the pockets of land.

Earlier in June, Judge Penelope Nolwazi Boqwana told the occupiers to find legal representation before any hearings would proceed. This was after their lawyer -- identified to the group's community leader Patricia Michaels only as "Anthony" -- had not been in contact with the group....