South Africa: To Rebuild South Africa's Investigative Capacity, Disband Hawks

The ANC's 2007 resolution to disband the Scorpions, leading to the 2008 establishment of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (the Hawks) by the Zuma administration, was always intended to provide a soft landing for the politically connected and the habitually corrupt. It succeeded in that mission, beyond their wildest dreams. That's why, for South Africa to have any chance of survival, it needs to be disbanded. Now.

But first: Make no mistake, Daily Maverick is not accusing the entire Hawks team of being a willing part of State Capture. However, the organisation itself has been so thoroughly compromised that it would take too many years to fix. Those are the years that South Africa cannot afford to waste. Not any more.

If we are serious about combating industrial-scale corruption within the state and private sector (evidence of which is now firmly in the public realm) and the serious threat this poses to national security, the economic health of the country and its citizens, the hopelessly contaminated Hawks must be disbanded. There will be no tears.

