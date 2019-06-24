Tanzania: Bluefins Swimmers Scoop 21 Medals in Mombasa Event

Dar es Salaam — Bluefins' swimmer Aminaz Kachra was the main attraction at the Bandari College pool in Mombasa as she managed to win four gold medals on Friday in the Coast Amateur Swimming Association (Casa) invitational gala.

Aminaz won the gold medals in 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 100m Free and 200m Individual Medley (IM). Another Bluefins swimmer, 10-year-old Isaac Mukani also stunned Kenyans when he attempted the 1500m freestyle event and went on to win a gold medal in the same event.

Mukani also won a silver medal in the 100m Butterfly event on the first day of the event that ends today.

Tanzania national team swimmer Sahal Harunani also won one silver and one bronze medals in the 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly competitons. 7-year-old Viva Pujari also surprised the crowd after emerging as the winner in the 50m Breaststroke event and thus winning a gold medal.

Other Bluefins swimmers who won medals on the first day of the championships were Salman Yasser (1 gold and 2 silver medals), Hassan Harunani (1 bronze), Yuki Omari (2 silver), Aliyana Kachra (1 bronze) and Filbertha Demello (2 silver).

Bluefins also won gold medals in the 200m freestyle relay in both the 8-9 years age category and the 10-11 years category, and a silver medal in the 200m medley relay in the 8-9 age category. A total number of 21 medals which included 9 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze medals were won by the Bluefins swimmers on just the first day of the Casa Invitational Championships in Mombasa.

Also Read

Wanyama leads Kenyans in Afcon match against Algeria

KMC to play against TP Mazembe in Kagame Cup

AT A GLANCE: SENEGAL VS TANZANIA- Taifa Stars out to impress

Bluefins is the only club from Tanzania which is competing in the event. The club's squad comprises of 20 swimmers.

The girl swimmers include: Viva Pujari, Zainab Moosajee, Maryam Ipilinga, Aaliyah Takim, Alexis Misabo, Filbertha Demello, Aliyana Kachra, Fatema Manji, Lina Goyayi and Aminaz Kachra.

Boys in the team are: Sahal Harunani, Enrico Barretto, Christian Fernandes, Hassan Harunani, Isaac Mukani, Zac Okumu, Salman Yasser, Burhanuddin Gulamhussein, Idris Zavery and Aaron Akwenda.

The event will end today. Tanzania's representatives return to the country tomorrow.