South Africa: ANC's Post-SONA Inner Landscape - Not Easier, Not Simpler

analysis

It is now entirely obvious that the fight which started in the ANC over the list of candidates to Parliament has now entered the next phase, and that Ace Magashule hopes to use the parliamentary committees to put spanners in the Ramaphosa government's wheels.

There is no more consequential political relationship at the moment in South Africa than the one between President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. They symbolise near-polar factions within the ANC, to a point where is difficult to believe they officially belong to the same party. And yet, both men hardly ever speak publicly about this. Ramaphosa has not done any interviews for some time, while Magashule appears to have chosen to say to the media as little as possible.

So, when Magashule does speak, it is important to examine his words carefully, especially if he claims that Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address and his apparent defence of the Reserve Bank mandate is "100% in line with the Nasrec Resolutions".

The occasion of President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address must have posed a tricky question for Magashule. As the ANC secretary-general, it would have been extremely odd if he had not been present...