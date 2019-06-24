South Africa: Hanover Street to Get Its Groove Back As Land Claimants Welcome Didiza's New Role

analysis

While District Six claimants await another date with former minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane at the Land Claims Court, they have welcomed the appointment of Thoko Didiza as the new minister.

The District Six Working Committee and its lawyers say they are excited about the appointment of Thoko Didiza as the new Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. At a meeting on Saturday 22 June 2019, claimants and their lawyers sat to discuss the new minister's appointment and plans for a celebration of the reinstatement of the name of one of District Six's most famous streets, Hanover Street, in September.

The appointment of Didiza, who returns to one of the most crucial departments amid the current political discourse, has been welcomed by both the District Six Working Committee and their lawyers from Norton Rose Fulbright.

Lawyer Laura Macfarlane said they were "quite excited" about the experienced Didiza's return to the department, based on her previous role and expertise gathered in a stint as minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs between 1999 and 2006.

Committee chair Shahied...