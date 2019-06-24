Kenya/Egypt: 'I Give My Best Whenever I Play' - Wanyama

Kenya captain Victory Wanyama has said that he gives his best in whatever competition he plays in.

Speaking in Cairo on Saturday, a day before Kenya play Algeria in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C opening match, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said: "My job is to play to my highest level in any competition I participate in so that the team benefits."

Wanyama, who has featured prominently in the English Premier League and the Uefa Champions League, had been asked if he would have the same motivation to compete at the Nations Cup as he has shown playing in Europe.

"We are happy to be here. We had more pressure watching at home. Now there is no pressure. We are a united group and will work for each other to achieve the results we desire," said Wanyama.

The Kenyan midfield powerhouse, who was first capped more than a decade ago, has never featured in the African finals despite an illustrious club career at the highest level in Europe.

Senegal and Tanzania are also in Group C, and will open their fixtures against each other on Sunday from 7pm (8pm Kenyan time).