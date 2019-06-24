Tanzania: Mara Vows to Protect Park

Authorities in Mara Region have pledged to continue protecting Serengeti National Park against any destructive acts, including poaching. Mara region hosts about 70 per cent of the country's second largest national park, covering 14,763 square kilometers.

"We are prepared to safeguard Serengeti on behalf of all Tanzanians," Mara Regional Commissioner, Mr Adam Malima said on Tuesday. He declared zero tolerance against poachers and anybody who will try to destroy natural resources in the region.

The regional chief made the commitment during a special ceremony held here to introduce and showcase to residents of Mara, Simiyu and Arusha regions the award won recently by Serengeti as best wildlife conservation and travel destination on the African continent in Mauritius.

On his part, Simiyu Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Anthony Mtaka said his region is also keen to ensure that the Serengeti ecology remains free from poachers and other destructive acts. Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangalla was the guest of honour during an event colored by different traditional dance groups from local communities living around the Serengeti ecosystem.

Dr Kigwangalla said the award is part of the fruits of President John Magufuli's directives on conservation matters.

He urged all stakeholders, including local citizens to continue supporting wildlife conservation efforts. The Mara RC, Mr Malima described the event as a big day for the citizens of Mara and the two regions of Simiyu and Arusha.

During the event, the RC also recognised all stakeholders working hard to protect and conserve the Serengeti ecosystem in different ways.

They include district and regional security and defence committees, Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), Frankfurt Zoological Society,(FZS), Ikorongo Game Reserves, Grumeti Reserves Limited and Ikona Wildlife Management Area(IKONA).

Besides several District Commissioners (DCs), the ceremony was also attended by other local leaders, including councillors from all districts with villages bordering Serengeti National Park.