Tanzania Women Cricketers Close in On Kwibuka Title

TANZANIA women cricket team are closing in on winning the Kwibuka Women Twenty20 Tournament after beating Uganda by sic wickets in their first game of the second round yesterday.

Outstanding 54 runs off 54 balls from skipper Fatuma Kibasu, opened the doors for Tanzania to clinch their fourth straight victory in the tournament at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday.

Tanzania lost the toss and were sent to field first by Uganda. Uganda opening batters started their innings aggressively.

However, Tanzania side tightened its field to get 3 wickets in the first 6 over restricting the Ugandans to 22/3. Tanzania fielding side started to relax dropping 6 dolly catches to allow Ugandan side settling with final score of 109/4.

In chasing the score Skipper Fatuma Kibasu and Monica Pascal opened the Tanzanian innings. Monica Pascal was bowled on the 4th ball of the first over by Joyce with only 1 run in their team kitty.

Skipper Fatuma Kibasu played her captains innings taking full responsibility in controlling the game with Hudaa Mrisho maintaining the 5 run average chase well with a partnership of 81 runs in 15 overs, when Hudaa Mrisho (29) was run out.

Neema Justine joined Fatuma Kibasu and was bowled out for a duck. Perice Zakayo was stump while Tanzania was still looking for 9 runs away from victory with 2 overs in hand.

Fatuma Kibasu and Nasra Hamza both not out chased the Ugandan score taking their team to victory. Fatuma Kibasu was awarded the women of the match. In the first round, Tanzania won all their three matches.

In the first match held at the Gahanga Stadium last Tuesday, Tanzania narrowly beat Uganda by 5 runs in a closely contested encounter.

In the Day two on Wednesday, Tanzania beat Mali by 10 wickets at the same venue before beating hosts Rwanda by 14 runs on Thursday Tanzania securing eight points so far, are sure to become the champions even if they lose one of two matches against Mali and hosts Rwanda.

The annual Kwibuka women's T20 Bilateral series is staged to mark Rwanda's 25th year of remembrance for victims of the genocide, which occurred in 1994.

The word Kwibuka means remembrance in Rwandese language and the tournament which started on Tuesday will reach its climax on Monday.