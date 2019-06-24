Tanzania: Yanga Done With Foreign Players

YOUNG Africans revealed that Congolese duo Papy Tshishimbi and Klaus Kindoki are the only foreign players who traded last season to stay put in the squad for next term.

Yanga had five foreign players in the concluded season, who are Zimbabwean Thabani Kamusoko, Amis Tambwe (Burundi), Papy Tshishimbi, Heritier Makambo and Klaus Kindoki all from DR Congo, who fought collectively to steer the team to a second place in the top flight football.

However, excluding Makambo who was sold to Guinea's Horoya FC, Tambwe and Kamusoko have been given a bye bye hand by the club after their contracts expired.

Breaking the news recently in Dar es Salaam was the club's Chairman Mshindo Msolla, who said the decision to remain with the two Congolese players was made by Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera.

Mshindo said out of eight new players that Zahera recommended to be captured ahead of the next season have been signed such that they are now in the last stages to ink the eighth player.

"We expect to have eight new foreign players who will add up to ten including Tshishimbi and Kindoki, who played last season," Msola said.

He added that contracts with the former foreign players had come to an end and that the club is finalising their payments which they owed them.

"We want to fully pay them first before letting them go so that next time when we need their services back at the club, they should not reject the call," Msolla said.

Asked whether they plan to camp outside the country prior to the commencement of next season, the Chairman said they will do all preseason preparations in the country, which will see them storming various regions.

"Unlike last season whereby we camped in Morogoro for about ten days, this time around we want to have at least six weeks of preseason to be characterised by taking the team to different regions and play friendly matches," said him.

Immediately after the window was opened, Yanga wasted no time in bolstering their squad and have already unveiled eight new signing including Ghanaian Lamine Moro from Bidco FC of Zambia, Rwandese duo Patrick Sibomana, Issa Birigimana from APR, Namibian Sadney Urikhob (Free), Burundian Mustapha Suleyman from Aigle Noir FC, Zambian Maybin Kalengo from Zesco FC and Ugandan striker Juma Balinya from Police FC. In another development, Yanga have signed Alliance FC midfielder, Mapinduzi Balama on a three-year deal.

He joins several other local players, who have already joined Yanga this season.

They include, Abdulaziz Makame from Zanzibar and Ally Ally form KMC.