South Africa: One Dead, 15 Injured As Taxi Overturns On M1 in Joburg

One person has died and 15 others have been injured after a minibus taxi overturned along the M1 north, near the Glenhove Road off-ramp in Houghton Estate on Monday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the injured people have been taken to various hospitals.

"The taxi was heading north of the freeway and, at this stage, we don't know what caused the accident. An inquest docket has been opened. We are investigating the cause of the accident," said Minnaar.

News24