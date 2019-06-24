24 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead, 15 Injured As Taxi Overturns On M1 in Joburg

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

One person has died and 15 others have been injured after a minibus taxi overturned along the M1 north, near the Glenhove Road off-ramp in Houghton Estate on Monday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the injured people have been taken to various hospitals.

"The taxi was heading north of the freeway and, at this stage, we don't know what caused the accident. An inquest docket has been opened. We are investigating the cause of the accident," said Minnaar.

News24

South Africa

Sho Madjozi Becomes First Female South African to Win BET Award

The popular singer keeps making South Africa proud. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.