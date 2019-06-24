South Africa: Kiwi Strength and Conditioning Guru Joins Kings

Port Elizabeth — The Southern Kings have been boosted in their pre-season preparations by the arrival of highly experienced Kiwi strength and conditioning coach, Wayne Taylor .

"Tails", as he is affectionately known, has joined the Port Elizabeth-based side where he will consult as the Head of Athletic Performance.

The role will see him work directly with Southern Kings Director of High Performance, Rob Kempson.

The New Zealander boasts an impressive CV that includes working with the Junior All Blacks. He has also worked with Super Rugby sides, the Lions and Sunwolves, and was also the strength and conditioning coach of the Japanese national rugby team.

He has also expanded beyond rugby, having worked with a variety of top South African athletes across various sporting codes.

"We have sourced the most experienced, internationally-qualified specialist in high performance," said Kempson.

"His impact has already been immense on both players and staff. 'Tails' is aligned with the ambitions of the board in assisting our transition towards being competitive in the rigors of PRO14 Rugby."

Taylor expressed his excitement at joining the Southern Kings.

"I'm quite excited about the challenge that lies ahead at the Southern Kings," he said.

"The players and management are really passionate and positive about the shift we want to make with the intention of creating a truly high performance, international mindset."

