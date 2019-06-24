Nigeria: My Tenure'll Be Four Years of Hard Work - Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that his tenure would be four years of hard work and commitment to the country, saying that he is not afraid to deal with anyone found wanting.

Gbajabiamila also promised to ensure that properties collected from Lagos State during military administration, through fiat, would be returned.

He said this weekend while responding to demands from Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, during a reception organised by the monarch, which was attended by Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other members of the National Assembly at the monarch's palace in Lagos Island.

While thanking the monarch for his support, Gbajabiamila said under him, the House would be committed to addressing challenges confronting the country.

On the request of the monarch, Gbajabiamila said: "I will do everything legally possible to ensure that the entire request from the state is met. Though there will be a request from other states also, we will look at it from the legal framework."

"My tenure will be four years of hard work and commitment to the country. There is a lot of problem in Nigeria today and it will take committed leadership to solve them."

because when you combine the years of experience of my deputy and me, one is looking at 30 years of legislative hard work. I believe we will use the years of experience to better a lot of Nigerians.

"We have catalogues of request from the Federal Government and major among them were the property collected from the state through military fiat, which should be returned to the state.

"I have a document in my possession that showed the ownership of all the lands on Lagos Island. I have told those currently occupying the land to be ready to vacate. And if they did not, I am not afraid to deal with anyone."

Sanwo-Olu, in his brief remark, expressed joy, saying, "We're happy that as a Lagosian, you are the Speaker of the House of Representatives in Nigeria. This means a lot to us in the State. But beyond being a Lagosian, we're happy that Nigeria is blessed with a great personality as her Speaker. We know that you will work for the good of the country."

Earlier, Akiolu urged the Speaker to engage in constructive criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.