Angola: Bie Harvests 6,000 Kilos of Maize Per Hectare

Chinguar — The central Bie Province is harvesting in the present agricultural year about 6,000 kilos of maize for each hectare, a much better prospect in comparison to the 800 kilos per hectare of the previous campaign.

This was disclosed last Saturday in Chinguar by the Bie governor, Pereira Alfredo.

ANGOP learnt that for the 2018/19 agricultural campaign 10,000 hectares of tilled land were prepared, with emphasis on the municipalities of Cuito (province's chief town), Camacupa, Catabola, Chitembo, Cunhinga, Cuemba, Nhârea, Chinguar and Andulo.

The provincial governor, who was speaking in the closing ceremony of the 2018/19 agricultural campaign, explained that the substantial increase in the harvest in due to the fact that the government, through the Agriculture Ministry, has provided its assistance to the sector with the supply of 5000 tonnes of fertilisers and 600 tonnes of seeds, besides other inputs.

On his turn, the secretary of State of the Agriculture Sector for Forests, André de Jesus Moda, assured that the Ministry will intensify works of soils correction countrywide, so as to enable the country to produce more and more, with a view to boosting its exports.