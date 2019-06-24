23 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: State Minister Appeals for Neighbourhood Watch

Luanda — The Minister of State and Head of the Security Issues Office of the President, Pedro Sebastião, last Saturday in the country's capital defended the need for the reinstatement of "community vigilance councils" which will have the task to support the defence and security organs in the fight against and prevention of crime.

Minister of the Interior, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares

Pedro Sebastião said so when delivering a speech at the main act in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Ministry of the Interior, which he attended in representation of the Head of State.

He said it is urgent the need for the approval of the regulation on the said councils, which will be required to make contributions for adequate ways to tackle the criminality phenomenon.

Pedro Sebastião also informed that the government is focused on permanently improving the work conditions of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), so that it can be more and more apt to deal with the challenges of the fight against corruption , money laundering, terrorism, trafficking of human beings and drugs, as well as other practices relating to violent crime.

