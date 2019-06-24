23 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - Head of State Encourages National Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Saturday encouraged the senior males National Football Team, who on Monday will play Tunisia, for their first round game in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN2019) of Egypt.

"In these last moments, in the eve of facing Tunisia, I'd like to leave a word of encouragement, of trust in our team, of confidence in victory", wrote the Angolan President in his Twitter.

João Lourenço also stressed that the entire people of Angola will be backing the Angolan squad.

Angola are in group E, with Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania.

Angola

Bie Harvests 6,000 Kilos of Maize Per Hectare

The central Bie Province is harvesting in the present agricultural year about 6,000 kilos of maize for each hectare, a… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.