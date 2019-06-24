Angola: Football - Head of State Encourages National Team

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Saturday encouraged the senior males National Football Team, who on Monday will play Tunisia, for their first round game in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN2019) of Egypt.

"In these last moments, in the eve of facing Tunisia, I'd like to leave a word of encouragement, of trust in our team, of confidence in victory", wrote the Angolan President in his Twitter.

João Lourenço also stressed that the entire people of Angola will be backing the Angolan squad.

Angola are in group E, with Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania.