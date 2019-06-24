Mozambique and Egypt to Exchange Security Information

Maputo — The Mozambican and Egyptian governments intend to step up exchanges of information in the area of defence and security, in the context of the bilateral agreement signed between the two countries in 2007.

The cooperation agreement was reviewed in the meeting that Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi held in Cairo on Saturday with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Speaking to the Mozambican reporters who accompanied him to Egypt, Nyusi said the two Presidents had discussed the attacks by terrorist groups, believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado. They had also discussed Egypt's own experience in fighting terrorism.

Asked about the possibility of Egyptian assistance in the fight against the insurgents in Cabo Delgado, Nyusi said the two sides had only agreed to exchange information about the matter.

"They wanted to know more about the operations of the terrorists in Mozambique, and they also explained to us how terrorism is expressed here in Egypt, and what they have been doing to manage and deal with it", said Nyusi, cited by Radio Mozambique.

As for the reactivation of the Mozambican economy, a matter that was on the top of the agenda of Nyusi's visit to Egypt, he said that the goals had been achieved.

He said that, although Egypt had recognised Mozambique immediately after the country's independence in 1975, and although cooperation agreements had been signed, economic relations had effectively stagnated. The last meeting of the Mozambique-Egypt Joint Commission had been in 2010, followed by "nine years without anything concrete", he added.

But now cooperation is being reactivated, said Nyusi, and the Joint Commission between the two countries will meet next year, for the first time in a decade.

During his visit, Nyusi also visited Egypt's Water Treatment Centre, where he hoped that Mozambique can learn from the Egyptian experience in managing water resources, particularly during periods of flooding.

The two countries also reached agreement on waiving entry visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports. The visa waiver agreement was signed by Mozambican Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. The two ministers also signed agreements on political consultations and on cooperation in agriculture and food security.