Namibia: Newborn's Body Found At Keetmans

THE Keetmanshoop police are investigating a case of a newborn baby girl whose body was found in the town's Westdene residential area last Wednesday morning.

The body, tied up in a plastic bag, was discovered by resident Graig Cupido in the backyard of his house.

//Kharas police crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo said Cupido told the police that the body, without the left arm, was probably brought into his yard by one of his dogs.

"We observed that the left arm was missing, and that it was in the early stages of decomposition," he said.

Cupido told the police that he suspects his dog had found the body in an open field in front of his house near the local abattoir.

Mubebo said no arrest has been made as the person who dumped the body is unknown, and investigations into the matter continue.

He called on the public to assist the police with any information that may lead to an arrest.

The officer also advised mothers against dumping their newborns as they would face the full wrath of the law.

"If you have difficulty in raising your newborn [baby], take him or her to the nearest police station or social worker for the baby to be taken to a safe home," he added.

Mubebo said the police have opened a criminal case of birth concealment and murder in connection with the incident.

About two years ago, The Namibian reported that the body of a five-year-old girl was found by a passer-by, dumped under a bridge close to where Cupido suspects his dog might have found the body of the newborn baby yesterday.

In that case, 26-year-old Latoya Matthys was arrested and tried. She was subsequently slapped with a fine of N$400, or six months imprisonment, in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court for abandoning her baby girl.

Matthys said in her testimony then that she knew that she did wrong, and was prepared to go to jail.

