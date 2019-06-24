Namibia: Killer of Pregnant Teen Jailed for 10 Years

AN ANGOLAN farmworker convicted of culpable homicide over the death of his pregnant girlfriend near the end of 2014 has received a 10-year prison term in the Windhoek High Court.

Although Simon Tobias Ndeshifa has already spent four and a half years in jail, judge Alfred Sibokeka said during Ndeshifa's sentencing last week that he was also taking into account that Ndeshifa (32) had caused the death of his girlfriend through a vicious attack on her, and that she was pregnant at the time of her death.

The judge added that he was further taking into account that Ndeshifa's girlfriend, Hinautiele Kandele Ndemupandula (17), was fatally assaulted in a domestic setting, since she and Ndeshifa were involved in a relationship with each other at the time of her death.

Ndeshifa was charged with murder, but was convicted of culpable homicide after judge Siboleka found, in a judgement delivered on 22 May, that he did not have an intention to kill Ndemupandula when he assaulted her by beating her with a stick at the farm Dornputz, where they were living in the Outjo area, during the evening of 1 November 2014.

The judge found that Ndeshifa was in a state of drunkenness, which included partial amnesia, when he assaulted Ndemupandula.

According to witnesses who testified during the trial, Ndeshifa started to beat Ndemupandula after she had told him that she did not want to return to their home from the house of fellow farmworkers, whom they had been visiting that day. The witnesses also told the court that Ndeshifa had accused one of the men they had been visiting of having a relationship with Ndemupandula.

Ndeshifa fled from the farm after the incident, but was arrested at a farm in the Kamanjab area five days later.

Defence lawyer Titus Ipumbu represented Ndeshifa during his trial. Deputy prosecutor general Karin Esterhuizen represented the state.