23 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ekurhuleni Police Arrest Five 'Instigators' in Illegal Land Invasion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Canny Maphanga

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) arrested five suspects who are believed to be "instigators" in an illegal land invasion in at Mandela Park in Etwatwa on Thursday.

"Despite previous interventions at political level as well as from Human Settlement officials to dissuade the land grabbers from this illegal activity, the erection of structures persisted which left the metro police with only the option of dismantling the structures and removing the land invaders," EMPD spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wilfred M Kgasago, said in a statement on Sunday.

The intervention by the EMPD quickly resulted in protests where roads were blocked with rocks and burning tyres, according to the police.

"The EMPD was able to bring the situation under control and arrested five men suspected to be the masterminds behind the land invasion and public violence," Kgasago explained.

The suspects aged between 25 and 60 have been detained at Etwatwa police station and expected to appear before the Daveyton Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Sho Madjozi Becomes First Female South African to Win BET Award

The popular singer keeps making South Africa proud. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.