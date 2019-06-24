Liberia/Senegal: Coach Kojo Names 25-Man Squad for CHAN Qualifiers With Senegal

Liberia coach Thomas Kojo has named a 25-man squad to begin training ahead of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers with Senegal.

Watanga midfielder Isaac Pupo, who made a return to the league after stints in Azerbaijan, Greece, Sweden, Indonesia and Malaysia, is in line to win his 15th international cap.

Pupo last played for Liberia in a 1-0 victory over Lesotho in Monrovia in a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on 18 May 2014.

LISCR defender Dirkir Glay, who also made a return to the league following stints in Kenya and Indonesia, earned a recall after a two-year absence.

Glay, with 10 caps, last played for Liberia in a 3-0 defeat to Zimbabwe in Harare in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on 11 June 2017.

Nine players, including LPRC Oilers goalkeeper Prince Wlame, will get their first experience to train with the national team.

The rest are defenders Samson Dweh of Oilers and Emmanuel Clarke of Nimba FC; midfielders Armah Vaikainah of LISCR and Dennis Wesseh of Watanga; and strikers Mark Karley of Pags, Varney Dukuly of Nimba United, Terry Sackor of Oilers and Mark Yallah of Muscat.

Kojo's penta of strikers have 75 goals to their names so far ahead of matches in the second division on 22 June.

Yallah leads the second division chart with 14 goals and is being marked by Karley, who held onto top spot for months, on 13 goals.

Christopher and Varney ended the season with 17 goals apiece while Terry scored 14 goals.

Kojo's squad will begin a physical test at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on Monday.

Goalkeepers: Prince Wlame (LPRC Oilers), Alpha Jalloh (Barrack Young Controllers or BYC), and Ashley Williams (LISCR FC).

Defenders: Alvin Maccornel, Nuwo Johnson, Aloysius Simujla and Samson Dweh (LPRC Oilers); Kemoh Kamara and Dirkir Glay (LISCR FC); Emmanuel Clarke (Nimba FC) and Carlos Williams (Watanga FC).

Midfielders: Armah Vaikainah, Sam Jackson and Edward Ledlum (LISCR FC); Isaac Pupo and Dennis Wesseh (Watanga FC); Kelvin Potis and Ketu Jerbo (BYC); Ebenezer Solo (LPRC Oilers) and Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries).

Strikers: Mark Karley (Pags FC), Christopher Jackson (LISCR FC), Varney Dukuly (Nimba United), Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers) and Mark Yallah (Muscat FC).