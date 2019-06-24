Nigeria: Yahoo Boys' Costly Revenge Against Nigeria's Colonisers

Abuja — Four teenage boys are among 11 suspected Nigerian internet fraudsters arrested for allegedly swindling European nationals to gain revenge for defrauding their forefathers during colonialism.

Some 18 suspects, popularly known as "Yahoo Boys", were arrested in total during weekend operations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) agents.

The eleven were arrested in the southern city of Calabar after the anti-corruption agents raided an apartment.

They are aged between 17 and 28 years.

Endurance Ahunwan is the chief suspect and oldest.

"Upon arrest, the prime suspect confessed that he recruited the team, saying they were paying back Europeans for stealing from their forefathers," said Tony Orilade, acting spokesperson of the EFCC.

He said items recovered from the suspected fraudsters include laptops, modems and mobile handsets.

Most of the gadgets were found from a 17-year-old suspect who hid on the roof of the apartment during the raid.

Seven other suspects have been arrested in the northern Nasarawa town for alleged internet fraud.

The suspects, whose ages range between 20 and 33 years, were arrested during a morning raid on an apartment.

Items recovered include jewelry, mobile phones, tablets, laptops and fraudulent documents.

"All the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded," Orilade said.