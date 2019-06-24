Liberia: Diaspora Liberian Decries Warlords Unsavory Comments

Liberia went up into flames for over a decade, 250,000 people lost their lives and properties were destroyed, when a bloody civil war engulfed the country in 1989. But the country's peace and stability which is barely 16 years old has continuously been threatened by negative comments from former key players in the Liberian civil conflict.

One of such concerned over those threats is women's right advocate, Mercy B. Sackie. "Our peace is still fragile, and to see people who fought war and destroyed our country still issuing threats is worrying", Mrs. Sackie who is also a war victim stressed. "This is not fair, this could plunge us back into war", she said.

Recently, Montserrado County District #10 Representative and ex-rebel General of the dissolved Former President Charles Taylor ruthless Special Operation Division of the Liberian National Police (SOD) openly issued threats at the government of Liberia. He promised to ensure that President George M. Weah flees the country in three months because of his inability to steer the affairs of the state.

The statement which was made in the presence of former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has been deemed undemocratic with a propensity to undermine the country's fragile peace and stability. Montserrado County Chief Prosecutor Edwin Martin has since invited the lawmaker to provide clarity on the statement which he believes could brew chaos.

However, a day following this, a group of Ex- rebel Generals in a press conference gave the Representative a 72-hr ultimatum to report to them, or face their wrath. And in his response Representative Kolubah challenged the Ex-Generals to come and get him.

Former dreaded rebel leader now Nimba County Senator, Prince Yormie Johnson had also threatened to go after those advocating for the establishment of a war crimes court for Liberia, indicating that any attempt to arrest him for crimes he's alleged to have committed during Liberia's fratricidal crisis that took away approximately 250,000 lives, will be met with the stiffest of resistance in uncontrollable and ungovernable proportion.

Another close ally of former President Charles Taylor, Ex Maritime Commissioner Benoni W. Urey is quoted as referencing his opponents (members of the ruling party) as cockroaches. The statement which has caused stir among citizens and those from the ruling party was reportedly made in the aftermath of June 7 protests against the government.