Liberia: WAEC Boss Receives Outstanding Educator Award

The name Dale Gbotoe is synonymous to education in Liberia. Mt. Gbotoe is the Head of National Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a regional examination body that groups Liberia, Sierra Lone, Ghana, Nigeria and The Gambia.

He receives the "Most Outstanding Liberian Educator" award for 2018/2019 conferred by the Liberia Youth Network Initiative, a non-for-profit organization in Liberia.

Presenting the certificate of honor to Mr. Gbotoe at his Oldest Congo Town offices, LYNI Board Chair Shadrach Jackson says the decision to bestow such prestigious honor on the WEAC boss is based on his tremendous works in the educational sector of Liberia over the years, especially at the level of the West African Examinations Council.

Jackson adds that his organization has observed that since taking office two years ago, Mr. Gbotoe has brought immense improvements to the institution, especially, the administration of exams and subsequent awarding of certificates to successful candidates, which it has successfully carried out in keeping with internationally accepted standards.

He says the WAEC boss has performed a great deal of service to the nation, which his institution cannot allow to go unnoticed thus, giving him his flowers while he is still alive by awarding him a certificate of honor.

In response, Mr. Gbotoe thanks the Board and the entire management team of the Liberia Youth Network Initiative for the honor bestowed on him and pledges to continue to work even harder especially, in his capacity as Head of the West African Examinations Council Liberia Office for the betterment of the country's educational sector.

He notes that the honor would not have been possible without support of his hardworking, diligent, and meticulous management team and staff, therefore, dedicating the award to them.

He continues that the recognition would serve as an impulsion to continue doing more in the sector, not only for the purpose of receiving more awards and honors, but also for the better and improvement of education for the younger generation.

The West African Examinations Council is the region's foremost examining body established by law to determine students' performance in English-speaking West African countries and award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

WAEC's vision is to become a world class examining body, adding value to the educational goals of its stakeholders; it strives to remain Africa's foremost examining body, providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, and promoting sustainable human resource development and international cooperation.

WAEC Liberia is part of an umbrella examining body comprising five member countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Gambia. Press Release