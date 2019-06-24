Eritreans in the Middle East Commemorate Martyrs Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates commemorated Martyrs Day, 20 June with candle vigil and other programs depicting the significance of the day.

At the commemoration event held in Riyadh in which a number of nationals took part 27,667 Saudi Riyal was contributed towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Weini Gerezgiher, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, said that June 20 is a day in which national renew their pledge to live up to the expectation of martyrs and that it is the responsibility of every citizen to support families of martyrs.

Indicating that Martyrs Day is a remainder of the arduous struggle for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty the Eritrean people have to go through, Mr. Abdurahman Imam, Chairman of the Eritrean community in Riyadh, called on national to strengthen contribution in the implementation of the national development programs.

At the commemoration event held in Jeddah, the Eritrean Consul in Jeddah, Mr. Saleh Sabe said that Martyrs Day has deep meaning for a number of Eritrean heroes and heroines paid their dear life so the Eritrean people live in dignity and harmony as people and country.

At the occasion members of the National Union of Eritrean Women contributed 3,000 Saudi Riyal in support of families of martyrs.

Similarly, nationals residing in Dubai commemorated Martyrs Day 0n 19 June with candle vigil and various programs. Mr. Mohammed Mahmud Selim, Eritrean Consul in Dubai and Northern Emirates said that supporting families of martyrs is not to left to the Government only and called on the nationals to reinforce contribution.

In related news, staff members at the Eritrean Embassy in Addis Ababa and the Permanent Mission of Eritrea at the African Union and Economic Commission of Africa and Eritrean nationals commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil.