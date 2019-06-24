23 June 2019

South Africa: SA's Klaasen Triumps in Halle

Cape Town — South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand doubles partner Michael Venus have won the ATP event in Halle on Sunday.

The third-seeded pairing rallied from a set down to beat Poland's Lukasz Kubot and Brazil's Marcelo Melo 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 .

Klaasen and Venus will now set their sights on Wimbledon, the year's third Grand Slam which starts on Monday, July 1.

Meanwhile, the singles title was won by Swiss star Roger Federer , who beat Belgium's David Goffin 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 to bag his 10th Halle title and 102nd ATP Tour title.

