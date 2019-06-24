South Africa: Two Electricians Injured in an Explosion At a Cape Town Substation

Two electricians are receiving medical attention after they sustained burns following an explosion at a substation in Vredehoek, Cape Town, while they were trying to restore power to the area on Saturday.

"ER24 paramedics arrived at 10:42 on Saturday morning along with several other services. The two men, believed to be in their 30s, had sustained burns while opening the electrical box," ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement on Sunday.

One suffered serious injuries and was treated with advanced life support interventions, while the other suffered moderate injuries.

The pair were transported to a private hospital for further medical care.

The circumstances surrounding the explosion are not yet known but the relevant authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24