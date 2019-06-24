South Africa: Northern Cape Police Choir and Band Visited a Church in De Aar

press release

The Northern Cape SAPS Choir and Band visited United Reformed Church in De Aar this morning. The visit is part of the province's campaign to fight crime with the assistance of churches. The choir and band kept congregants on their toes with gospel songs.

The Cluster Commander of Pixley Ka Seme, Brig Adonis was granted the opportunity to address congregants. The choir and band are camping in De Aar in preparation for the POLMUSCA National Unity Festival to be held in the Free State province later in the year.