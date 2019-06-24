South Africa: A-Ha to Tour South Africa for the First Time Since 1994

Cape Town — Breakout Events on Monday announced the South African tour dates for legendary band A-Ha.

This will be the first time since 1994 that the band is visiting South Africa!

A-Ha will bring their a-ha play Hunting High and Low live tour to Cape Town on 14 February 2020 at the Green Point A Track and to Johannesburg on 15 February 2020 at Marks Park, Emmarentia.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, 26 June at 10:00.

A-Ha have always set themselves challenges. In 2018, their MTV Unplugged tour proved that their songs could be given new settings and remain as alive and as impactful as ever.

Now, pushing even further, they are announcing that their A-Ha play Hunting High and Low live tour will be different from anything they have previously undertaken.

A-Ha play Hunting High and Low live - South Africa Tour Dates:

Cape Town ( In association with Kfm)

Green Point A Track, Cape Town

14 February 2020

Tickets on sale on Wednesday 26 June from 10:00

Johannesburg ( In association with Jacaranda FM)

Marks Park, Emmarentia

15 February 2020

Tickets on sale on Wednesday 26 June from 10:00

Source: Channel24