23 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition Seized in Grassy Park and Steenberg

Police in the Mitchell's Plain Cluster participated in efforts to remove unlicensed firearms in the community. Grassy Park police on patrols in the early hours of this morning stopped and search a suspicious VW Polo in Black Bird Avenue, Parkwood. Police found an unlicensed .38 Rossi firearm with ammunition. Two men aged 27 and 30 were arrested.

In another incident, Steenberg police while conducting crime prevention patrols this morning stopped and searched two men. Police found two unlicensed firearms and ammunition in their possession. The suspects ages 18 and 27 were arrested.

All suspects are expected are to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court.

