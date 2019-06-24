Cameroon: Defence and Security - 50 Officers Complete Refresher Courses

They were awarded their end-of-course certificates yesterday in a ceremony presided at by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie.

Some 50 officers from the different corps of the armed forces were on June 20, 2019 awarded end-of course certificates upon completion of a five month refresher training in maintaining peace and security in the country. The award ceremony of certificates to the 40th batch of junior staff and command staff officers which took place at the Combined Services Military Academy (EMIA) was presided at by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Galax Etoga, who in handing over the certificates, congratulated and urged the officers to serve the nation with devotion.

In his address, the Commander of the General Staff College, Colonel Betrand Abanda, said the 50 officers underwent defence refresher courses and training for a period of five months and are perfectly apt to execute national duties in respect to their various disciplines of training. While thanking the government of France for a wonderful military cooperation that exist between both countries and their collaboration in the training process, he urged the officers to remain respectful, loyal and humble as they work with enthusiasm towards the protection of persons and property. Evoking the current security challenges faced by the nation, Colonel Betrand Abanda told the officers to continue upholding the leadership and military skills impacted on them during the training. He said the presence of the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie during the award of end-of-course certificates was an indication of the confidence bestowed on them and the outstanding attention paid towards the promotion of peace and security.

Meanwhile, the Director of Studies, Lieutenant Colonel Jules Ngassa in his overall presentation of activities stated all programmes and pedagogic activities were realised as planned. He said the refresher courses of the officers focused on four main domains which were general knowledge, operational mechanisms, technical knowhow and military tactics on defence and security. According to him, all officers were well evaluated and deem apt before the award of end-of-course certificates.

Captain Franck Yeinko of the Airforce corps emerged first with a global score of 15.55 on 20. He said his skills have been improved with regards to defence and security and he is very prepared to serve Cameroon with dedication.