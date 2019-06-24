Nigeria: Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer Leaves for Nigeria

Khartoum — The Member of the Transitional Military Council (MTC), Lt.Gen. Jamal Omer, left Thursday for Nigeria in an official two-day visit.

Lt. Gen.Omer was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the General Secretary of the Presidency Gen, Mohamed Ali Ibrahim,

The member of the TMC will meet during the visit with the number of officials in Nigeria to inform them on the current situation in Sudan and the efforts of the TMC to boost peace and stability at Sudan.

The visit comes in framework of the firm relations and cooperation between two countries in all felds.