Africa: AFCON 2019 - The Stage Is Set in Ismailia

All is virtually set in the Egyptian town of Ismailia where the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are highly expected. In some of the streets, people have been asking questions as to when the current African champions will make their triumphal entry. While the flags of all participating teams can be seen on the streets, final touches are being made on some of the roads.

Around the Ismailia stadium, coats of paint are being applied. Inside the stadium, officials can be seen either cleaning, connecting or carrying equipment. The 18,525 capacity stadium with yellow and blue seats has added color to the beautiful turf. The level playground is set for the Indomitable Lions to devour their opponents.