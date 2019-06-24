Sudan: Anti-Junta Protests Increasing

Khartoum / Red Sea / Kassala / El Gedaref / Wad Madani / El Obeid / El Fasher — The number of demonstrations and vigils calling for "freedom and justice" expanded in Khartoum and several state capitals on Thursday.

In Khartoum, dozens of vigils were held in front of government offices, ministries, commercial banks, and companies, in response to a call by the Alliance for Freedom and Change to stage protests demanding the Transitional Military Council to hand power to a civilian-led government.

An activist reported to Radio Dabanga from Khartoum that employees of the National Electricity Corporation and the ministries of Finance, Oil, Information, Health, and Livestock carried out similar vigils.

The staff of the large Dal Food Company gathered in front of the company's office in Khartoum 2, condemning the violent dispersal of protesters at the Khartoum sit-in on June 3, where reportedly more than 100 people were killed.

The DAL employees then moved to the office of the National Human Rights Commission to submit a memorandum demanding the restoration of freedom and justice, and the hand-over of power by the military junta to a civilian-led government.

Dentists also carried out a vigil in downtown Khartoum. They held banners demanding civilian rule in front of the Dental Teaching Hospital.

Eastern Sudan

Kassala witnessed five separate protest vigils on Thursday. They were organised by doctors, teachers, lawyers, university lecturers, and staff of the Kassala state Ministry of Health, in front of the Kassala Teaching Hospital, the Ministry of Education, the Court, the University of Kassala, and the Health Ministry.

A participant told this station that they held banners condemning "the massacre of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3", and demanding the handover of power by the military junta to civilians.

A number of vigils were held in El Gedaref as well. A number of activists also staged a vigil in front of El Gedaref television buildings denouncing its pro-junta media coverage.

In Port Sudan, thousands of people organised a march demanding the hand-over of power to civilians. The demonstrators chanted slogans calling on the military to hand over power to a civilian-led government, and demanding an independent investigation into the "June 3 massacre" in Khartoum.

Separately, lawyers and medical doctors in the Red Sea capital organised protest vigils with the same demands.

No to the military junta

Thousands of people in Wad Madani in El Gezira, took to the streets on Thursday in response to the call of the Alliance for Freedom and Change. They demanded a civilian government and an independent investigation into the violent dismantling of the Khartoum sit-in on June 3.

El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, also witnessed a march of thousands of protesters calling for the removal of the military junta.

In El Fasher in North Darfur, medics held a protest vigil in front of the El Fasher Teaching Hospital, demanding a civilian-led government.

