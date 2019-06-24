Nigeria: #BBNaija Season Four Winner to Get U.S.$166,000 Worth of Prizes

Photo: Africa Magic

Big Brother Naija

Organisers of the Big Brother Nigeria have announced that the winner of the upcoming fourth season will walk away with 60 million naira worth of prizes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the e Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe noted that the increased prize money is part of significant improvement that is synonymous with the show.

He said, "Each edition of Big Brother Naija significantly improves on all aspects of the previous season and this year is no different.

"The winner of season four will walk away from the house with N30m cash prize and a top of the range SUV amongst many other exciting prizes.

"The Big Brother Naija winner will also emerge as the most popular and marketable personality on the continent, as the show is known to launch prominent careers in arts, entertainment and other supporting industries."

The breakdown of the prizes for the winner includes a N30m cash prize; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors and a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta.

Also, the winner will get a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost; a year's supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year's supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There is also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game LIVE, courtesy BET9ja.

In 2017, Efe Ejeba walked away N25 million cash prize and an automobile valued at N5million.

Meanwhile, in 2018, Miracle Igbokwe walked away with N45m worth of prizes.

NAN reports that the highly anticipated fourth season of the reality show will premiere on June 30 after months of delay.