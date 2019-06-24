Liberia: 60-Yr-Old Farmer Gets Life Imprisonment

The Presiding Judge of the second Judicial Circuit Court in Grand Bassa County has sentenced a sixty-year-old Liberian farmer identified as Joseph Tarr for life imprisonment at the Grand Bassa Prison Center.

Judge Joe Barkon ruling on Friday, June 21, 2019, said the farmer was sentenced for life time for raping and murdering an eleven year-old-girl in that part of the country.

In Judge Barkon's judgment, our Judicial Reporter said convict Tarr was sentenced for sexually abusing the eleven years old girl in 2017 at his resident in Compound #2 in Grand Bassa County, something that later led to her death.

For his part, defense lawyer Cllr. Paul Jarvan took an exception to the Judge's final judgment by announcing an appeal to the Supreme Court during its October Term of Court for redress.

The action of Cllr. Jarvan is consistent with Chapter 51, Section 51.2 of the Civil Procedure Law of Liberia.

Prior to Judge Barkon's final Judgment, defense lawyer's motion for new trial was denied by the court consistent with the laws of Liberia.